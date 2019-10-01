Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0770

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, Veil has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0770 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $3.53 million and $97,852.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00190799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.01015233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090352 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 48,516,287 coins and its circulating supply is 45,874,458 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

