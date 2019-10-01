VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sberbank CIB cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.19.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. 1,473,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,403,027. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. VEON has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 12.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEON will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VEON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $62,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in VEON by 27.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 28,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

