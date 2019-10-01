Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 24.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,270,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,170,000 after purchasing an additional 252,698 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 9.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,403,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 112.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,020,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,402,000 after purchasing an additional 541,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 39.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 854,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,960,000 after purchasing an additional 242,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $9.55 on Monday, hitting $551.07. 19,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,432. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of -672.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.37 and a 200-day moving average of $573.42. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $257.52 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $545.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. UBS Group set a $730.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $584.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen set a $651.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.69.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

