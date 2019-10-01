Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,834 NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 315.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 113.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.51. 2,147,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,760. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 77.11% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $56.00 price target on NetApp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

In other NetApp news, Director Gerald Held sold 10,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $469,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,333.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 3,963 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $187,410.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,249 shares in the company, valued at $579,255.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,963 shares of company stock worth $987,420. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

