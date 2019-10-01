Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 841.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,463,000 after buying an additional 909,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 239.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 516,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 363,999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CIT Group by 218.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,370,000 after buying an additional 278,920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in CIT Group by 52.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 700,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,300,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,631,000 after acquiring an additional 223,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $45.31. 536,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,066. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.21 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $650,309.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIT shares. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

