Verition Fund Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $3.14 on Monday, hitting $192.86. 82,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $110.71 and a 52 week high of $204.44. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

