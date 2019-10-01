Verition Fund Management LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $159.06. The stock had a trading volume of 120,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

