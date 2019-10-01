Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 403,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 42,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 237,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.36. 5,795,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,239,457. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $61.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $249.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.30.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

