Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after purchasing an additional 398,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,736,000 after purchasing an additional 59,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,767,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,305,000 after acquiring an additional 277,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,335,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,770,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.41.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $74.95 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

