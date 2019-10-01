Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.22.

VRRM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.25. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,695. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $27,292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,058 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,587,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 1,176,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,638,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,900,000 after buying an additional 6,090,471 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,247,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,133,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

