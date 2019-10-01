Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $372,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,507,424.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,963.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,637. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $169.49. The company had a trading volume of 112,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.80 and a 1 year high of $195.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.92 and a 200-day moving average of $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.