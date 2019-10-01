Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,319 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 91.8% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 543.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $39,718.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.73. 81,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,421. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $178.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

