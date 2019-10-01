Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 526 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,285 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $93.18. 89,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.16. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.66 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cross Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

