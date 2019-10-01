Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 74.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In related news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,820 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.18. 81,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $209.18.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.