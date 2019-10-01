Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 1,275.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,573,000 after buying an additional 1,700,702 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2,308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,423,000 after purchasing an additional 875,770 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4,756.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,707,000 after purchasing an additional 800,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CDW by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,117,000 after purchasing an additional 604,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $250,178.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,985.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,561. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. CDW’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

