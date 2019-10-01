Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

NYSE V traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $173.01. 757,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison acquired 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.