Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,281 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,686 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $125,277,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $10,371,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

CSCO traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,588,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,192,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

