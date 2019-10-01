Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,589,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Viavi Solutions worth $326,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,442,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,200 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,423,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 530,681 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,271,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 666,571 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,246,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,032,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,308,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 643,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,572. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $102,906.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,417 shares of company stock valued at $160,001. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

