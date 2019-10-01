Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4,090.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Medifast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 4.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Medifast by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Medifast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Medifast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE MED traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.38. The company had a trading volume of 108,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,228. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $223.73. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $123.87.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Medifast had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

