Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,967 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

Shares of SLB traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,837,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $63.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

