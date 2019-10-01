Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 17,850 Shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.99% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYAD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $41.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CELYAD SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,360. The stock has a market cap of $99.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 5.36. CELYAD SA/ADR has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

CELYAD SA/ADR Profile

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

