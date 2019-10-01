Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 293.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,263. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $185,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Lindsay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $154,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,246. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AAN. Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

