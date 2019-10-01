Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,537,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,992,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 44,625 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.47. 2,941,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

