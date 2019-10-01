Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 737.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.63.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.82. The stock had a trading volume of 846,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,139. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.33.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

