Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 172.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 127.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. 1,329,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,846. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.91 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 27.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $9,480,692.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

