Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,339,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,446,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.39. 2,570,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $304.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

