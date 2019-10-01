Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,740 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,411.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.84 per share, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.14. 1,304,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $108.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.