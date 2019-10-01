Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $6,639,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,568 shares of company stock worth $43,411,796. Insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 36,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $110.96. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $139.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

