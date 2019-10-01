Vimy Resources (ASX:VMY) Trading Up 9.7%

Vimy Resources Ltd (ASX:VMY)’s stock price was up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 1,113,878 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 173,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.83.

About Vimy Resources (ASX:VMY)

Vimy Resources Limited, a resource development company, explores and evaluates uranium properties in Australia. The company's primary property is the Mulga Rock project covering an area of approximately 757km2 located to the east-northeast of the Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. It also holds interest in the Alligator River project located in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory.

