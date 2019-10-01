Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $452,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.42. 42,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

