Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 701 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. TCG Advisors LP raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

USMV traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051,538 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.39.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2869 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

