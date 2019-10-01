Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 88 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,729,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,505,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.02. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.