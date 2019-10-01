Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,323. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $131.15 and a 52-week high of $188.09.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4476 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.