Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €44.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.71 ($47.34).

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €37.80 ($43.95) on Friday. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €31.00 ($36.05) and a 52-week high of €47.40 ($55.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.77. The firm has a market cap of $663.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49.

Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

