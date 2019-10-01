Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.18 ($30.44).

Shares of WAC stock opened at €16.00 ($18.60) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of €25.58 ($29.74).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

