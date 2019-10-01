Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,460,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after purchasing an additional 632,919 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Markston International LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 175,074 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $54.63. 1,245,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,871,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

