Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,549 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 31,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In related news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $118.29. 1,441,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,492. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.49. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $336.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.