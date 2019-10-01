Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.2% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,629. The company has a market capitalization of $235.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.