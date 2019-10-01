WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 2,432 Shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Dividend And Income Fund were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dividend And Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dividend And Income Fund by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dividend And Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,892. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

Dividend And Income Fund Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

