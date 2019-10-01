WealthPLAN Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,187 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,502,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,581,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,795,000 after purchasing an additional 658,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.01. 100,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,020. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.46.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

