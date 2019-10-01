WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 20.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,172,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,465,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206,005 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 50.5% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 44,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,661. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

