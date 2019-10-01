WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,250 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 97,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 431,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 95,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 132,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. 231,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,202. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

