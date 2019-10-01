WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $7.17 Million Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,236,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000. FS KKR Capital makes up about 1.1% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of FS KKR Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,831,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,281,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,575,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.01 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

