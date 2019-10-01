Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 205.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,679 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Weibo by 49.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth $144,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Weibo during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Weibo by 48.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. 24,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,465. Weibo Corp has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $74.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weibo Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura set a $48.00 price target on Weibo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.60 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.79.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

