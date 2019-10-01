Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 12,881 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5,788.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 132,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Scott G. Toothaker acquired 5,371 shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $116,174.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,067 shares of company stock valued at $155,540 in the last three months.

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 1,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,271. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.