Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of Pure Cycle worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,106,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,883 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 1,618.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCYO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

PCYO stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. 1,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,791. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a PE ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

