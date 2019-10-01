Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.65% of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 480.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

NASDAQ PEZ traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $52.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,723. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $60.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

