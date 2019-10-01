Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 746 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Omega Flex worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OFLX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 60,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

OFLX stock traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. 201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,224. Omega Flex, Inc. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $26.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

