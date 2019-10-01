Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 44.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 164,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $1,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter worth about $1,147,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.90. 80,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,929. Zymeworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. The business had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

