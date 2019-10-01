Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 199,731 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,731 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of Hanmi Financial worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,393 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 2,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.17. Hanmi Financial Corp has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $25.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.